Meghan Markle Sniped at By 'The View' Alum for Skipping Coronation

Meghan Markle has decided not to attend King Charles III's coronation, and the decision isn't sitting well with everyone. Former View co-host Meghan McCain criticized the Duchess of Sussex over her decision not to attend the May 6 event. While Markle isn't going, her husband, Prince Harry, will be in attendance to support his father.

McCain wrote an op-ed for the Daily Mail in which she expressed her disbelief that Markle wasn't going to attend the coronation. She wrote, "There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan." McCain went on to say that she wasn't "buying" that Markle wasn't going to attend in order to celebrate Prince Archie's birthday, which also falls on May 6, in California.

"No one in their right mind believes Hollywood Meghan Markle is passing up a chance to peacock in front of the world to blow up balloons and serve cake in the backyard," McCain wrote. "They couldn't celebrate in the U.K.? Pssst… a preschooler has no idea what country he's in." She went on to write that she believes the real reason behind her absence is that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want to face her in-laws during the big event, adding, "I believe brave Meghan is chickening out. It seems to me that she is clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public."

Ultimately, McCain believes that this move indicates that Markle and Harry don't truly want to make amends with the rest of the royal family. The former View co-host wrote, "Once and for all, this demolishes the Sussexes' claim that they're interested in reconciliation. Any hopes that they'd get tired of the California sunshine and buzz off back to Great Britain are utterly lost."

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry would be in attendance at Charles' coronation. Meanwhile, Markle will stay behind in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry isn't expected to be in the United Kingdom for very long, though. Royal reporter Omid Scobie said that Archie's birthday was a major contributing decision to Markle's choice to stay in the United States. He added, "Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."