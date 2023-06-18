Meghan Markle Rumored to Sign Deal With Major Fashion Brand

Meghan Markle may be about to sign a deal with French fashion house Dior. A plan is already in place to reinvent Markle under Ari Emanuel, the head of talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), following the news that her Spotify podcast was dropped, Daily Mail reported. "We knew the Spotify announcement was coming," a source at WME told The Daily Mail. "It might be a shock to everyone else, but we've been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks." "Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He's excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms." After signing a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, the Sussexes provided only 13 hours of content in two and a half years, 12 episodes of Markle's Archetypes podcast, and one special during the holidays.

The deal's end was exacerbated by Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetization Bill Simmons, who described the couple as "f— grifters." Despite the drama, reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer told the outlet Markle's team would take advantage of it. "These guys were already on a war footing because they knew the Spotify announcement was coming," he said. "Ari will have a strategic and tactical battle plan in place to link her with sophisticated brand partners like Dior. This is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past." Markle could possibly surpass Johnny Depp's recent $20 million, three-year deal to remain the face of Dior's Sauvage men's fragrance if she signs with the fashion house.

Is Meghan about to become the mega-bucks Duchess of Dior? https://t.co/QtH9kQiTOb pic.twitter.com/dgJiL9SgAC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 18, 2023

The rumors of Markle wearing Dior make perfect sense if they prove true, as she has long been a fan, wearing the designer for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service. She carried a monogrammed Lady Dior bag during a Global Citizen concert in New York two years ago. With a nod to Diana's pre-marriage nickname, the bag pays tribute to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who became known as "Lady Di." Prince Harry appears to be a Dior fan as well, wearing a custom-made suit to the King Charles' coronation. According to image expert Mr Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Markle is now ready to move on from past grievances. "Meghan will focus on the positive and all the things which made her so appealing to millennials and Gens X and Z in the first place," he told The Daily Mail. "She will go back to an image of a strong, successful woman who built her own career and will focus on serious women's issues, but also things that are fun and aspirational, like couture fashion."