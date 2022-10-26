Meghan Markle Reveals Interesting Detail She Learned About Her Genealogy

Meghan Markle has researched her own genealogy and discovered some interesting ancestry, including strong ties to Nigeria. On the newest episode of her Archetypes podcast, she mentioned this news during a conversation with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. She said that her genetic testing showed her to be 43 percent Nigerian.

"I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago," Markle explained. She seemed to mean that she had submitted DNA for a test of her racial and ethnic past, though genealogy can also refer to historical research into one's family. Fumudoh, who is Nigerian-American herself, was excited by this revelation. She said: "No way! Na wa o! Oh my gosh! Are you really serious?" She began to ask Markle for more details, like which ethnic group she might belong to.

"Igbo, Yoruba... Do we know?" Fumudoh asked. Markle responded: "So, I mean, I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anyone that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, [gasp], what?!"

Fumudoh felt that the Nigerian community would be excited to hear that Markle shares ancestry with them. Once Markle had made the connection, Fumudoh believed she could actually see some telltale signs. She said: "This is huge for our community. No honestly, you do look like a Nigerian-, you look like my aunt Uzo, so this is great."

Markle's Archetypes podcast is all about analyzing and deconstructing the stereotypes that hold women down – particularly in media representation. Episode 7 was no different. It was titled "Upending the 'Angry Black Woman' Myth," and it also featured comedian Issa Rae as a guest, along with University of Vermont professor Emily Bernard. Since Markle has long identified as "half Black and half white," fans were likely anticipating a trope like this.

Previous episodes have tackled intersections of racism and misogyny without quite as much of a focus on the Black American community. The first full episode featured Serena Williams, who discussed the perception of "ambitious women" with Markle. She then talked to Mariah Carey about the "diva" stereotype" followed by a conversation with Mindy Kaling about being a single mother by choice. Episode 3 was about "the dragon lady" stereotype applied to Asian women, with guests Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling and Nancy Wang Yuen. Finally, last week's episode featured Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger to discuss the "bimbo" archetype.

For the last several weeks, a new episode of Archetypes has gone up every Tuesday. The show is available exclusively on Spotify, but it can be accessed by those without a paid subscription.