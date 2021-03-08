Meghan Markle Reveals How Kate Middleton ‘Made Me Cry’ to Oprah Winfrey

✖

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle opened up about a long-rumored moment from the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Reports surfaced in late November 2018 that the Duchess of Cambridge made her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. However, Markle told Winfrey that the opposite was true and that the Duchess of Cambridge "made me cry."

"The reverse happened," Markle, 39, told Winfrey, notes PEOPLE. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing." Markle said there was an issue with the bridesmaid dresses, and the problem "made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

Markle later said that it was not "fair" to Middleton to go into the details of the incident because Middleton apologized and she forgave her. What was more "shocking" to her Markle was that the story reached the press in the first place. "I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever even though it happened," Markle told Winfrey. "I protected that forever being out in the world."

As for the reported "rift" between the sisters-in-law, Markle called Middleton a "good person" and said people did not have to pit one against the other. "If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me," the former Suits star, who is now pregnant with her and Harry's second child, said. She later accused the media of needing a hero and villain in every story.

The story about someone crying at a bridesmaid dress fitting leaked to the press in November. Sources told The Daily Telegraph that Middleton was "left in tears" during a dress fitting for her daughter, Charlotte, before the wedding. One source said Middleton was "feeling quite emotional" at the time since it was just weeks after Prince Louis was born. Sources told other outlets at the time that Markle and Middleton were not getting along because they have very different personalities.