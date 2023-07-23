Meghan Markle Gets Strong Defense Over Claim She's 'Staging' Photos

Meghan Markle isn't any stranger to the rumor mill. One of the latest rumors concerning the Duchess of Sussex is that she has been "staging" paparazzi photos, such as during a recent trip to a farmer's market in Santa Barbara, California. However, the individual who captured those photos is coming to Meghan's defense to stress that the former Suits star does not alert the paparazzi to her whereabouts in advance.

Jill Ishkanian managed to capture photos of Meghan at the farmer's market on Friday, July 14. While some may think that the duchess calls the paparazzi ahead of time so that they know where to snag a snap, Ishkanian said that isn't the case. She told Newsweek that she's never been tipped off by Meghan, saying, "She absolutely does not [call in advance]. No one calls me, trust me. I have absolutely no support, I do everything by myself. It's a total pain in the butt when you get their picture to be totally honest."

Ishkanian said that the photos she snapped of Meghan actually came by chance, as she was trying to capture a shot of Katy Perry's father, who was at the same location. The photographer recalled, "I saw a pink and white striped golf cart with Katy Perry's dad holding flowers standing next to it talking to someone. I said 'Oh my God, here's my chance to get Katy Perry's dad.' So I flipped the car around. I was trying to cross to go into a parking area and this big guy in a blue shirt was in front of my car and then he backed away."

"Then he flipped his hand and said go ahead. This was Meghan's bodyguard that I was talking to," Ishkanian continued. "I come up and I see Katy Perry's dad and I look and there's a woman who looks like Meghan Markle standing next to him. I start taking pictures and here comes the blue shirt guy, big guy, and I realise that's her bodyguard and absolutely that's her." She said that she attempted to remain inconspicuous by taking photos of Meghan on her iPhone instead of a professional camera.

In addition to Ishkania coming to Meghan's defense, the duchess' camp previously said similarly in a statement to Newsweek. According to the publication, the Sussex camp previously said that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, do not coordinate with photographers to capture shots of them out and about. So, it seems like that's just one more Meghan-related rumor that is far from the actual truth.