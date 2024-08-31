Matthew Perry's Doctor Charged Over Death Pleads Guilty

One of the doctors arrested over the death of Matthew Perry accepted a plea deal during his first court appearance. According to the Associated Press, Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth on Friday alongside his lawyer.

"He's incredibly remorseful, not just because it happened to Matthew Binninger, but because it happened to a patient," lawyer Matthew Perry said outside of the courthouse while standing with his client. "He's trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He didn't accept responsibility today, but only because it wasn't on the calendar."

Chavez had signed an agreement with prosecutors earlier in the month, opting to plead guilty to the charges of conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine. While he was present, he did not speak about the charges or speak in court. Chavez is the third to plead guilty following Perry's death last year.

The doctor has agreed to help prosecutors against others involved in the case, including the other doctor who worked with Chavez to sell the drug to Perry. He joins Perry's former assistant,who is also helping prosecutors after admitting to helping Perry inject the drug. Perry's former acquaintance is also assisting.

Chavez could still see prison connected to his role in the scheme, admitting in his plea agreement that he used a fraudulent prescription to obtain the ketamine from a wholesaler. Both Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha pleaded not guilty in connection to Perry's overdose. They are set to appear in court this week.