Phoebe Bridgers Stands by Marilyn Manson’s Accusers, Claims He Showed Her His ‘Rape Room’ as Teen

Musician Phoebe Bridgers claims she once visited Marilyn Manson's home as a teenager and he allegedly referred to a room as the "rape room." The 26-year-old Bridgers said she supports the women who have spoken out against Manson in recent days, including Manson's ex-fiance, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has not commented on Bridgers' allegation, but he has claimed his encounters with women have been consensual.

On Thursday, days after Wood came forward, Bridgers shared her own experience with Manson, adding a "trigger warning." She said she visited Manson's house with friends and was a "big fan" at the time. "He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room,' I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humor." After this, the "Kyoto" singer said she stopped being a fan of Manson's work and she stands with everyone who came forward.

In a follow-up tweet, Bridgers accused Manson's band and management of knowing about his behavior. "The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Bridgers wrote. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic."

Wood dated Manson from 2007 until they ended their engagement in 2010. The Westworld actress started speaking out about being sexually assaulted in 2016, but it was not until Monday that she accused Manson by name. She claimed the musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, of "grooming" her when she was a teenager and said he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson also allegedly brainwashed and manipulated Wood "into submission," she wrote. Other women shared their own experiences with Manson in statements to Vanity Fair Monday.

In response to the allegations, Manson claimed his relationships were consensual and the allegations were "horrible distortions of reality." He later wrote, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

After Wood and other women came forward, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, announced it would no longer promote his latest album or release his future works. He also lost acting roles in Creepshow and American Gods. Manson's ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, said the allegations do not match her personal experience with Manson during their time together. However, she showed support for victims of abuse, urging "those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."