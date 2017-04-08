Mama June Crashes Sugar Bear’s Wedding in the Finale for ‘From Not to Hot’

In the season finale of WE tv's From Not to Hot that aired Friday, Mama June Shannon showed off her red-hot style with a conclusion you had to see to believe.

On Friday's episode of the reality series, Shannon discovered she was disinvited from Sugar Bear's wedding ceremony and was not too thrilled.

Shannon's daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson delivered the news to her mom, saying,

"Before you got your neck and arm surgery, Jennifer Skyped me and said that you couldn't come. You had the dang photo shoot and I didn't want to make you upset."

While Shannon was upset by Sugar Bear's bride-to-be's decision to leave her without an invite, Alana sulked around until her parents decided to make a truce — something the 37-year-old mother of three noticed.

"I don't really care about going to damn Sugar Bear's wedding, but I know how important it is to Alana. I've [got] do something. I've got to fix this," Shannon said to the camera, before making a quick call to her ex to get re-invited.

"This was all about revenge for Sugar Bear, but now it's about something more important," she said. "It's about being there for Alana when she walks her father down the aisle."

With that resolved, Shannon finally puts her size 4 dress on, a challenge she has been working towards since the start of the show this winter. Attending the wedding with her is none other than her trainer, Kenya Crooks in Georgia.

When Shannon arrives showcasing her transformation, Sugar Bear's mouth drops — and rightfully so. After making peace, he decides to invite his ex-partner inside for a conversation and Shannon does not hold back.

"I have to say thank you in a way, because at first, I was doing this transformation to kind of like, show you that I could do it and make myself a better person, and show myself that was worth something," she started. "But then I decided through this journey that it wasn't about you, and it wasn't about everything that I've been through with you. It was about me. So now, thanks to you, I have lost for myself, and I will never go back to the way I was," Shannon said before a horrified Jennifer stormed inside, calling his ex a 'b-tch' and asking her to leave.

While the old Shannon might have fought it out with a full-on argument, she became the bigger person and left the house to wow her disgruntled family members sitting inside the tent.

Of course, Jennifer became Mrs. Sugar Bear as she said "I do," but only after a very shocking and perhaps cringe worthy kissing session at the alter.

Shannon called their PDA, "like a woolly mammoth eating a god damn fish."

To conclude her significant weight loss chapter, Shannon took to burning her old clothes as a way to accept her new body.

"If you keep looking back, you'll never look forward," she explained as she tossed her XXL shirts into the fire.

