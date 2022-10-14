Maitland Ward Reveals Which 'Boy Meets World' Stars Supported Her Adult Film Career

Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward is not shy about how her career as an adult film performer and her past as a sitcom actress mesh. According to Page Six, she is comfortable speaking about her past and how some of her past castmates reacted to her entry into the adult world.

"Trina [McGee] ... supported me in the beginning," Ward says in this week's Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, later adding that Will Friedle has been in contact. "[He] says he supports me, but won't watch anything that I do," she admits.

Apart from those two and show creator Michael Jacobs, the rest of the cast has remained mum on the issue. "But the rest, I have not heard from them. "I haven't heard like, 'Oh, you're terrible,'" she says. "But I kind of felt like I was just gone from them. Like, 'We don't want anything to do with you anymore.'"

She has talked a bit about how some cast members have seemed to have given her the cold shoulder over the years. In her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood, Ward recounts being at a party with Danielle Fishel on the Girl Meets World set.

"Danielle didn't speak to me at all, which I thought was odd. She barely acknowledged that I was even there," Ward wrote in her memoir. "I hadn't seen her since my wedding, but we hadn't had any ill feelings or bad blood...I don't know if this is true, but there were whispers she didn't want any of the past female cast members to share the screen with her."

While this is likely disappointing for the former sitcom star, her career is booming regardless. According to Page Six, Ward is making "more money than she [ever] has in her life." After she transitioned to the adult world in 2019, Ward earned six figures from her OnlyFans account alone.

The actress called the move to adult film "soul-changing" and that her sexuality provides her with a power she never had as a regular actress in Hollywood. "When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be," the actress told the outlet.