Lizzo Reveals She Tried to Shoot Her Shot With Chris Evans in His DMs

✖

An ongoing quarantine has inspired many to shoot their shot, and celebrities are no different. On her TikTok account, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo revealed that she sent an Instagram DM to none other than Captain America himself, actor Chris Evans. "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," Lizzo wrote in the caption. In the video, she uses the sound created by Tatayanna Mitchell that says "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Lizzo's DM was simple and to the point: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball, and a basketball, implying that she was "shooting her shot." To her delight, Lizzo revealed in a follow-up video that Evans responded by following her back on the app and sending a cheeky message in return. "No shame in a drunk DM [kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," the Knives Out star responded.

Evans is likely referencing his September Instagram snafu where he accidentally uploaded an explicit photo to his story when showing his followers his camera roll. While the image was quickly deleted, screenshots are forever and the Internet was promptly broken by his thirsty fans. The Marvel star managed to turn the situation around with cheeky acknowledgment and civic encouragement, tweeting "Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Despite rumors of romance with Lily James and Aly Reisman over the past year, Evans hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since dating actress Jenny Slate in 2016. Lizzo keeps a similar lid on her private life, although she posted a twerking video on Instagram in March captioned "SINGLE." Lizzo told Rolling Stone in 2020 that her hit "Cuz I Love You" was about a relationship that went bad. "As f----- up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," she explained. "I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience."