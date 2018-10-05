Lenny Kravitz Celebrates 'Brother' Jason Mamoa's Birthday With Serious Style

✖

August is here again, and that means that the internet is celebrating Aquaman star Jason Momoa's birthday. For the past few years, singer Lenny Kravitz, who was previously married to Momoa's wife, actress Lisa Bonet, has wished the Game of Thrones star a happy birthday online, causing social media to explode. 2021 was no different, as Kravitz shared a picture of himself and Momoa with the caption "Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

This social media always explodes when these two famously hot men interact, and there is a certain reverence and awe directed Bonet's way, causing hers to be the name that trends on Twitter. "Lisa Bonet really got THOSE two men in a real friendship with each other and I just feel like there should be carvings in caves about her to preserve the legend," tweeted one person.

Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family. 📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/ZDp8DZ8g2d — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2021

Once again I am asking for Lisa Bonet to PLEASE reveal her ways 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2HAUj14OrA — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) August 1, 2021

you guys are jealous of lisa bonet, but i’m jealous of lenny kravitz and jason momoa for having this goddess in their life pic.twitter.com/qvepzaKUHS — ellie loretta 🦥 (@eelliecollins) August 1, 2021

Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005, and it was thought the two were married for over a decade until they officially tied the knot in October 2017. The two share daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12. While on The Late Late Show in November 2017, a month after their marriage, Momoa said he had a crush on Bonet dating back to her time on The Cosby Show. The two finally met in 2005 when mutual friends introduced them. "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Momoa said at the time.

"I actually had dreaded my hair just for her. I had huge dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks, and I literally turned around and I see her and I'm just [in shock]. She's like, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f— fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel." The two later had dinner and that was it, "the rest is history," Momoa told James Corden.

As for Kravitz, he told The Times In 2019 that he has a friendly relationship with Bonet and Momoa. "You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult," he said. Bonet and Kravitz "put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again," the rocker said. He also said Momoa is "like a brother to me."