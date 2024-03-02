Latest Update on Kate Middleon's Condition, According to Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye after her medical procedure, prompting some wild conspiracies.

Kensington Palace had to release a statement on the condition of Kate Middleton after several conspiracy theories started spreading about the recovering royal. According to the Telegraph, the statement was released after the speculation took off online.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," a spokesperson told the outlet. The statement added that "nothing has changed" and that "The Princess of Wales is still doing well."

Middleton has been out of the public eye since her surgery back in January, for a planned procedure on her abdomen. The health situation has kept her out of sight since at least Christmas. The palace insists that they never confirmed anything but the Easter return date.

The Palace statement says any updates will be provided in the future only when "there is significant new information to share." While Middleton is recuperating for a bit longer, Prince William has returned to his public duties and has been making the rounds. This includes an appearance at the BAFTAs, with the most recent appearance coming during a trip to a synagogue on Thursday to observe Holocaust Memorial Day.