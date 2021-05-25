Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Former Hollywood House Lists for $1 Million After Falling Into Disrepair

✖

The home formerly belonging to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his family is for sale for just under $1 million, but there's no denying it's a fixer-upper. According to a report by PEOPLE, the home is on the market for $998,000 and is in need of some serious work. However, for big fans of '90s music, it may turn out to be worth the price.

The house comes with 2,458 square feet of living space, including a loft-style two-story living room with large windows to let in natural light, all looking out on a large deck with a panoramic view of Hollywood beyond. The house has two bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs, and a bathroom on each floor as well. The realtors have noted that the bottom floor could work as a stand-alone apartment, or as a slightly sequestered home office or studio.

The house was built in 1921 and comes equipped with some unique features to reflect the times. For example, it comes with a dedicated garage space on High Tower, with a key to the historic elevator there. The High Tower Elevator Association is a part of Hollywood history and has included stars like David Copperfield, Tim Burton and Timothy Hutton.

Cobain and his wife Courtney Love reportedly purchased the home in 1992 and moved in around the time their daughter Frances Bean Cobain was born. Cobain lived there at the height of his career — the same time he and Nirvana got their first Grammy nomination and released their seminal album Nevermind.

Cobain also wrote much of the songs on In Utero in this house, according to the 2011 documentary Hit So Hard. However, he and his family moved out of the house early in 1994 and returned to his hometown of Seattle, Washington, where he passed away later that year.

Cobain's death is one of the most enduring tragedies of the entertainment industry. The singer skipped out on rehab after an intervention by his friends and family, then went missing for several days. He was finally found at his home in Seattle having died by suicide some days beforehand. He was 27 years old.

Cobain is survived by Love and Frances, and of course, his music has an enduring legacy of its own. You can stream Hit So Hard on digital stores like iTunes or Amazon Prime Video now.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.