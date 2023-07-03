King Charles Does Away With Queen Elizabeth Heirlooms

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a legacy of passions, actions and regrets, but visitors to the monarch's former haunt in Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace wouldn't know that. According to The Telegraph, King Charles has followed his shocking decisions ahead of his coronation and decided to box up his mother's favorite items to put them in storage.

"As The King spends more time at Buckingham Palace and Windsor a small number of items of decorative arts are gradually being rearranged as you would expect," a source said to the outlet. Some of the items that Charles has "banished" from the premises include several equestrian bronzes, portraits, trophies and several other horse and horse-related items sat around the homes.

King Charles Caught in Stand-Off With Royalhttps://t.co/bCMl5ABSGO — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 13, 2023

According to The Telegraph, King Charles has sent them to the basement for storage. Probably didn't even get a ceremony while moving the items, which was easily one of her passions. "With horses she is always in a great mood, thoroughly enjoying herself. Horses have always been her passion ever since she was a small princess," Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom and stud manager, told the Telegraph.

Pendry also expanded a bit on the queen's knowledge of horses, sharing just how impressive and extensive it was. "She is an equine encyclopedia. There's nothing she doesn't know about horses. She names every one of hers and she knows all their ancestry. There is nobody with an equine knowledge to match hers," Pendry said.

The decision to move the items is the latest decision the newly coronated king has made that contradicts something his mother had decreed before her passing. Possibly the biggest change is Charles' insistence that Queen Consort Camilla be referred to as Queen Camilla despite reported promises made to those connected to Princess Diana, and his mother's decision before her death. Elizabeth had already taken the surprise steps to name Charles' wife the queen consort, sticking with tradition. While she is officially still under that title on paper, those in the royal orbit can use just queen.

Charles is also giving his brother Prince Andrew a bit of stress, going against his mother's request and looking to force his disgraced brother out of his Windsor home and into the newly vacated Frogmore Cottage. Andrew has not been happy with the idea.