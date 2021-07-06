Kim Kardashian Shutting Down KKW Beauty Brand

✖

Kim Kardashian is shutting down KKW beauty temporarily while the brand undergoes a slew of changes. The reality TV star made the announcement via social media on Tuesday. "To Our Loyal Customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years," she began. The mogul didn't mention how long the transformation will take, but she promises the brand won't stay down for too long.

Those looking to buy beauty products from Kardashian's brand have until August 1 to do so. Once next month comes around the site will be offline and unavailable for business. In the meantime, Kardashian and her team will be using the time away to create "a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the https://t.co/FsvhIerHFs site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2021

"I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," she continued. "In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

Since she and her family shed their Keeping Up with the Kardashian duties, it's left the celebrity with more time to focus on her still incredibly busy life. She's still keeping up with her four children (whom she shares with Kanye West, her soon to be ex-husband), continuing to study for the baby bar as she follows in her father's footsteps by pursuing an additional career in law, as well as managing her SKIMS business which just scored a major deal by partnering with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. SKIMS will provide Team USA with all of the group's undergarments, loungewear and pajamas for the games.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," Kardashian said in the announcement. "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of Caitlyn Jenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."