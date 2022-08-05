Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment

Kim Kardashian announced she had undertaken a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her August 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of her red abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful lol, but worth it!"

In the past, Kardashian has spoken openly about her willingness to take risks with her skincare and aging. During a June interview, the 41-year-old spoke about how far she would go to prevent aging."If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she told The New York Times. "I just might."

Kardashian also made headlines after revealing that she lost 26 pounds for the 2022 Met Gala to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in June that she is "continued to eat really healthy" and is even "down 21 pounds" since the big fashion show. Kardashian maintained she was not trying to lose "any more weight," but said she had learned much from the transformation.

"It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she continued. "Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle." Despite the backlash from losing weight, she said, "I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me."

Actress Lili Reinhart criticized Kardashian for her claims on social media, despite her insistence that the weight loss was healthy."To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f– dress?" the Riverdale star wrote via Instagram in May. "So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels."

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Although Kardashian never directly addressed the controversy, she told the New York Times in June that criticism of her decision to lose weight for Monroe's dress was unfair compared to the commentary surrounding Christian Bale's drastic weight fluctuations for film. The Oscar winner shed roughly 60 pounds for his role in 2004's The Machinist.

Regarding the two situations, she said, "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" adding that she "didn't do anything unhealthy" to lose the weight.