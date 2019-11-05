Kim Kardashian Reveals 18-Pound Weight Gain After Controversial Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram on Saturday night that she has gained around 18 lbs. in the past year, explaining the situation to her fans while getting in a pre-dinner workout with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story, referring to Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

The mom of four revealed that she and Alcantara have a major goal they want to reach before Kardashian’s birthday next October.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she shared. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

“You’re going to be 39 going on 21,” Alcantara told her.

The next morning, Kardashian was back in the gym, posting a video of herself working out and writing, “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!”

The KKW Beauty founder notably sparked criticism last August after revealing that she weighed 116 lbs.

“I do work out really hard in the gym, about an hour and a half every, single day, heavy weights,” she told E! News at the time. “So, I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like, even my mom [Kris Jenner] pulled me aside maybe a week ago and she’s like, ‘I need to talk to you, it’s really important.’ And she pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I’ve been working out really hardcore.’”

“I was almost 140 forever and now I’m, like, 116 and it just feels good,” she continued. “I didn’t see results right away, but if you really stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

The reality star also credited a change in her diet for her new physique, including scaling back on her sugar consumption.

“I don’t eat it the way I used to,” she said. “It doesn’t really do it for me. I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it, and so I really do control that now.”

“I mean, I work out so hard, I don’t want to ruin it,” Kardashian added. “[But] I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream, that’s my one go-to. I love dulce de leche, chocolate chip cookie dough and cookies ‘n’ cream.”

