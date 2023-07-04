Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife 'Grasps at Straws' Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner is accusing estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of "grasping at straws" as he implores her to leave his California home. The Yellowstone star requested his ex, with whom he shares three children, "be ordered to vacate" the Santa Barbara home that he purchased before their 1988 marriage in court documents filed June 30, according to PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner's attorneys argue that Baumgartner "grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another" as to why she should be allowed to stay at the home, but asked the court to order her to make her exit no later than July 13. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," and listing their official date of separation as April 11. She has since remained in the Santa Barbara home, worth an estimated $145 million, despite a clause in the former couple's prenuptial agreement that Costner's legal team claims requires her to vacate within 30 days.

Baumgartner claimed in her own June 28 filing that claims she will not leave the home are "simply not true" and that she will move out by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement has been made regarding the exes' three children – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 – who also reside in the Santa Barbara home. Baumgartner has requested $248,000 a month in child support in order to set up a "suitable separate household" for them, which Costner called "inflated" in response.

In June, TMZ obtained court documents stating that Costner would give Baumgartner $10,000 to cover moving expenses plus $30,000 per month toward a rental home – a sum he now says he has paid in addition to the $1 million due to her under their prenuptial agreement.

In the new reply filing, Costner's attorneys referenced local real estate listings as part of their claim that homes nearby are not unaffordable for Baumgartner. "Christine can afford to move," they wrote in their reply. "She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin's separate property residence... Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating."