Kendra Wilkinson Tweets She’s ‘Moving Away From Hubby N Kids' And Going To Vegas

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett will be leaving her family for a few months, but not for the reason you may think.

I am moving away from hubby n kids for 4 months to Vegas. 😳 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 21, 2017

"I am moving away from hubby n kids for 4 months to Vegas," she tweeted out to her 2.6 million followers.

Wilkinson is off to Las Vegas to star in a comedic live show entitled Sex Tips for "Straight Women from a Gay Man." The Kendra On Top star will appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Jai Rodriguez for at 12-week run at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

"This next journey in Vegas is going to be the biggest challenge of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm deathly afraid (stage freight) but that means it's going to change my life push me to be a better, stronger person. Can't wait to see you guys... you might even be called on stage with me."

On Twitter, the former Playboy model's fans reached out with best wishes, as well as some party invites after a tease from Wilkinson herself.

