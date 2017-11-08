Kendra Wilkinson Tweets She’s ‘Moving Away From Hubby N Kids' And Going To Vegas
Kendra Wilkinson Baskett will be leaving her family for a few months, but not for the reason you may think.
I am moving away from hubby n kids for 4 months to Vegas. 😳— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 21, 2017
"I am moving away from hubby n kids for 4 months to Vegas," she tweeted out to her 2.6 million followers.
Wilkinson is off to Las Vegas to star in a comedic live show entitled Sex Tips for "Straight Women from a Gay Man." The Kendra On Top star will appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Jai Rodriguez for at 12-week run at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.
"This next journey in Vegas is going to be the biggest challenge of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm deathly afraid (stage freight) but that means it's going to change my life push me to be a better, stronger person. Can't wait to see you guys... you might even be called on stage with me."
On Twitter, the former Playboy model's fans reached out with best wishes, as well as some party invites after a tease from Wilkinson herself.
lol I said the same but Hank thinks the jungle will be easier for me than this. ???? https://t.co/81b7G6Fzbo— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 21, 2017
Twitter user Megan Jarrell pointed out that since Kendra recently survived a tropical vacation, she'll surely do alright in Vegas.
Kendra, along with her husband Hank and children Henry and Alijah, recently took a trip to Hawaii. It was a fun filled week of kayaking and swimming, and Kendra shared a ton of photos from the trip.
Yes. Will be summer break so they will come out a lot. ?? https://t.co/97ZrMcF0Cs— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 21, 2017
Speaking of her family, user @JeuelB offered some inspiring words for the mother-of-two. While it's tough to leave the kids, she was reminded they "can talk everyday and there will be visits."
"Its only 4 months out of a life time," the user added. "Keep ur head up and smile on..much love"
Can you imagine me living in Vegas? Who's coming to party with me????? ???— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 21, 2017
However, it was a party tease that got followers most excited.
"Can you imagine me living in Vegas?" Kendra tweeted. "Who's coming to party with me?????"
Numerous invites came pouring out, as well as reminder that the reality show star will be chronicling her Vegas ventures all over social media.
Follow Kendra Wilkinson Baskett on Twitter at @KendraWilkinson.
