Kate Middleton Suffers Injury, Kensington Palace Speaks Out

Kate Middleton is known for some glamorous fashion moments, but her most recent accessory raised some eyebrows. When the Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at HMP High Down, a men's prison in Surrey, England Tuesday, royal watchers couldn't help but notice that Middleton was sporting a mysterious hand injury, the princess spotted with a bandage wrapped around two fingers.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement that it was "a small injury, nothing serious." Middleton reportedly suffered the injury while playing on a trampoline with her children, Prince George, 10,Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The trampoline is known to be a favorite among the Wales children, with Middleton earlier this year revealing her kids can often be found on it when asked how she manages to "squeeze in exercise" with her busy schedule.

"It's running around after the children – I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school," she shared, per the Daily Mirror.

Bandages aside, Middleton stunned Tuesday in a navy blue pantsuit, which she paired a white top, loose hair, and jewelry, including a gold necklace that had the initials of her three children. Middleton visited the Category C prison in her role as patron of The Forward Trust before Addiction Awareness Week in the U.K. The royal became patron of the organization, which offers services to help people "break the cycles of addiction or crime," in June 2021.

During her visit to the men's prison, Middleton shadowed a family during a normal visit, according to the Independent, beginning with the security procedures that must be followed before visitors are allowed to enter the institution. The princess couldn't help but crack a smile as a drug detection dog sniffed at her. Once inside the prison, Middleton learned about the recent efforts HMP High Down has enacted to ensure the security process is more positive for children and also spoke with inmates working with The Forward Trust, who shared their experiences and opened up about the support they are receiving from the charity and prison.

The outing marked one of Middleton's first royal engagements since summer break ended and her children headed back to school. It also came just days after she and her husband, Prince William, as well as Princess Anne, appeared on Saturday's episode of Mike Tindall, James Haskell, and Alex Payne's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.