Kardashian Family Bashes Blac Chyna Lawsuit as 'Publicity Stunt' in Heated Court Documents

The battle continues between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna. A lawsuit that was filed in 2017 doesn't seem to be wrapping up anytime soon as Kris Jenner and her daughters show no signs of letting up on the case. In fact, the Kardashian ladies have slammed Chyna's name in the process after the mother to Dream has continued to accuse the family of "defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage."

Recently, the Kardashians have accused Chyna of using the entire thing as a "publicity stunt" to continue capitalizing on her fame. According to The Blast, documents show that both sides are heading for a trial in the case and lawyers for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family filed an update with the court. "The lawsuit filed against (us) is nothing more than a publicity stunt—to further capitalize on (her) fame by suing," the Kardashians wrote in the filing.

While they have accused her of being in it for the fame, they did mention that she's been successful at it, noting that she's been able to "successfully pursue her career in the entertainment industry" regardless of the show's recent ending following Season 20. Chyna previously sued Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for allegedly working with E! and claimed that they lied about her attacking Rob Kardashian — who she shares Dream with. However, according to Rob, she attacked him on December 14, 2016 by choking him with an iPhone cord, hitting him with a metal pale and waved a gun around in his face numerous times.

The Kardashians also made efforts in proving that Chyna has profited from their relationship more than she has lead on, however, she fought back. "This case involves claims for defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage. This is not a case involving an accounting or any other in-depth forensic account issues. Nonetheless, Plaintiff has already produced her corporate tax returns, corporate P&L statements, and corporate paystubs and contracts evidencing payments for TV and personal appearances."'

In the midst of her battle with the Kardashians, she's also still battling over custody issues after Rob accused her of having unsafe parties and bad co-parenting. In fact, Rob claimed that their daughter Dream would return from her moms place and start "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said here mom taught her." He also added that their 4-year-old would use cuss words and would come back from her moms unshowered, dirty teeth and dirty nails.