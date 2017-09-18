11 Times Kaley Cuoco’s Bangin’ Bikini Body Was Absolutely Unreal

A post shared by @normancook on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

We can’t get enough of Kaley Cuoco as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, partly because of her outgoing, zany personality (which is prevalent both on and off screen), and partly because admiring her uber fit bod is way too much fun.

The 31-year-old animal lover says that keeping up her body is tough work, especially now that she’s not 21 anymore, and she’s tried every workout out there to stay in shape — but one exercise takes the cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates,” the actress told Women’s Health. “I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.”

In fact, she even said that hot yoga “transformed” her body. She starts off every morning with Colorado-based CorePower Yoga’s Yoga Sculpt class, a 60-minute workout that focuses on strengthening your core and posture alignment.

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body,” Cuoco told Shape. “I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga.”

MORE: Kaley Cuoco Debuts Icy New Summer Hair

“Yoga Sculpt improves muscular endurance and also helps to tone, balance and define all the muscles in the body,” said Amy Opielowski, the CorePower Yoga senior manager of quality and innovation to PEOPLE. “Each sculpt class is a full-body workout. The cardio exercises keep your heart healthy and increase cardiovascular endurance, and of course, there’s always a challenging core workout mixed in!”

As for Cuoco’s daily diet, well, it’s pretty dang healthy. She told Women’s Health that for breakfast she’ll have toast with peanut butter. Lunch is half a sandwich and dinner is fish and veggies. Even her snacks are healthy — a piece of fruit with protein-rich peanut butter, for example.

Need further confirmation? Check out the following pics of Cuoco’s insane bikini bod!

Related:

Kaley Cuoco Reveals 10-Year-Old ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Photo

The 10-Minute Workout Blast That Changed Kelly Osbourne’s Life

63-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Stuns in ‘Itsy Bitsy’ Bikini in New Pic