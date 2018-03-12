7 Times Julianne Hough Flaunted Her Insanely Fit Bikini Body

Julianne Hough can experiment with her style and hair color, but one thing remains the same — her bikini body is one of Hollywood’s hottest.

The professional dancer and actress knows exactly how to flaunt her toned, feminine figure, showing it off best in a swimsuit. From intimate, sexy photos from her honeymoon last summer to flirty photos from girlfriend getaways, the 29-year-old former Dancing With the Stars judge clearly feels at home in her beachwear.

Hough works daily to maintain her fit body, but it isn’t only to slip perfectly into her bikinis! She has some added motivation to keep up with her strict routine, and her advice is seriously inspiring to others seeking to look and feel fabulous in their own skin.

Keep reading to see Hough’s serious fitspiration and to read her message of empowerment for fans.

Swinging and flexing:

Hough showed off her washboard abs while swinging by the water in Seychelles at Fregate Island Private on her honeymoon in July.

The Save Haven actress gave off major bohemian vibes for the candid shot and got the attention of 332,000 fans who liked the enviable image.

Hough has been candid about her workouts to maintain her sculpted tummy, but more than her looks, she relies on exercise for a deeper reason.

“If I don’t work out in the morning, I’m just like, ‘Dangit!’ and I’m so lethargic the rest of the day,” she told PopCulture.com last year. “It gives me life, it gives me energy. I feel like I’m so much more alive and so much more clear and just a happier person.”

Showing her wild side:

To show she isn’t all serious, Hough shared a photo of herself in a vintage-style muted striped one-piece while striking a pose on her towel. She captioned the fun, fit snap with a slew of heart emojis, then 119,000 fans double tapped the image to send hearts right back.

While Hough admittedly stays active in her career as a dancer, when she isn’t rehearsing or performing, she relies on a variety of moves to sculpt her slim, toned body.

“I like to mix things up because my attention span is pretty limited, so I get bored. I do dance cardio, I’ve taken up boxing, which I love because it’s heavy cardio but it makes your mind think,” she told PopCulture.com. “I love fast paced things so it’s nice to mix things up. I’ll do cycling every once in a while or pilates, but I would say that dance cardio, small muscle building with wrist weights and ankle weights, stuff like that is sort of my go-to.”

Getting cheeky:

“Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit!” Hough captioned another revealing snap from her honeymoon last summer, which also happened to be her 29th birthday. She added hashtags for “honeymoon” and “follow me babe,” and sent her followers in a frenzy with the topless shot. It exploded on Instagram, raking in 375,000 likes.

Though Hough doesn’t consider herself to have an hourglass figure, she had to shift her training methods to put on weight in her chest, hips and booty to play fitness legend Betty Weider in the upcoming film Bigger. To accomplish that, she ditched her typical cardio routine for weight training, something she insists women should do without fear of getting “bulky.”

“It’s so opposite of what women think… If you get bulky, you’re working out hour hours a day lifting heavy, heavy weights and focusing on getting bigger, eating massive amounts of protein. It’s like really hard to actually get big,” she debunked the myth.

“For me, I’m like actually a heavy weight is really nice. I tend to do longer reps and for a longer period of time with 3-5 pound weights. that’s what I do. And it’s a constant movement so it’s not super stagnant so it gets those little muscles that are hard to get to that you don’t even realize you have and that’s what creates the dancer body,” she said.

Giving vintage vibes:

“Easy like Sunday morning!” Hough captioned this sweet shot of herself in a vintage-style front tie seersucker one-piece while holding hands with her hubby on their wedding weekend in Idaho. The trendy suit gives followers a peek at the former Dancing With the Stars pro’s chisled abs, but it also puts her toned thighs and subtle curves on full display.

Whether for their super fit bodies or their romantic glances, the post drew in 211,000 likes!

Hough told PopCulture.com that the busy schedule as a newlywed hasn’t changed her commitment to health and that she doesn’t plan on letting up on her fitness routine out of comfort — all thanks to a pact Laich proposed when they were dating.

“When I first met Brooks, he told me that we both need to protect the things that are important to us, and we both sat down and thought about it and asked ourselves, ‘What are the things that I need to protect that I would eventually get resentful over?’ ” the Ringer actress said.

Luckily, working out was both their answers.

Twinning for girls time:

Shaking up her slew of honeymoon and couples photos, Hough posed for a shot with her BFF Nina Dobrev as the pair wore matching seersucker bikinis. Hough in her signature green getup and Dobrev sporting a mirror style in red, the excited duo flaunted their impressively fit bodies with a little flirty flair.

Hough shared the summer throwback image to celebrate Dobrev’s birthday in January, telling followers they’ll be “skinny dipping at 90” and staying “forever young.” Her followers clearly appreciated the look, with 412,000 followers double tapping the snap.

While her body is the ultimate fitspiration, Hough’s commitment to fitness is sparked not by her weight, but by how it makes her feel. She also encouraged others looking to begin their fitness journey to keep that in mind.

“It’s not a vanity thing. It’s important to me because it gives me my time and it’s helping me be clear and clear-headed and be the best version of myself so that I can give love to Brooks or my family or friends or my future children,” she told PopCulture.com. “It’s just prioritizing what’s important to you and really protecting that.”

Stunning in red:

Hough celebrated her femininity and confidence with this fiery photo on Instagram, though she was hesitant to post the breathtaking pool photo. As she shared her message of fear and pressures in the caption, her followers offered up major love, with 479,000 fans offering a heart on the image.

“This was right after my wedding and honeymoon, where I had a really big, surprising switch happen. I had never felt more free, beautiful and confident in my body. I truly felt like a woman for the very first time,” she said. “Anyway, long story short, it’s taken me 3 months to post this because I ‘didn’t want people to think‘ that I was trying too hard… Then I went, ‘Whoa Jules get out of your head and stop making decisions based off of what I think people will think. Who actually cares anyway!?!?!’

“If I like the picture and I feel good, I should share that. It’s important to celebrate being confident, inspire others to do the same and to not hold back because you’re afraid of being judged! I wanted to share this because I want women, especially girls figuring out who they are to know that we all go through this… and a lot too. It’s doesn’t just happen once!” she continued.

“Yup, I’m human, and the people I look up to are as well… we all have our moments of insecurity and little things that hold us back. But feeling pressure to be the person that you ‘think’ people want you to be, will always stunt your growth!” Hough said, reassuring her followers that insecurities and doubt should never win.