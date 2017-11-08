Joe Di Maggio’s Foot Doctor Speaks Out About The Baseball Star And Marilyn Monroe’s Sex Life

Before his death in 1999, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio told one man about the intimate details of his marriage to Marilyn Monroe. The New York Yankees star reportedly revealed stories of his sex life with the iconic actress to his foot doctor, Rock Positano. The podiatrist has penned a book to recount many of his conversations with the late athlete, and how he used to gush about his wild bedroom stories. Positano says that DiMaggio told him: "When we got together in the bedroom it was like the gods were fighting; there were thunder clouds and lightning. Doc, Marilyn told me that no man ever satisfied her like I did." Dr. Positano first met Joe DiMaggio back in 1990. He went to see the foot specialist for a non-surgical procedure on his bone spurs. The two hit it off and eventually spent time together getting coffee and spilling about their love lives.

​ In Positano's book, he explains that DiMaggio spoke out about Marilyn Monroe regularly and that their relationship was intensely passionate. Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe met in 1952. Two years later they were married. She was 27 years old and he was 39. The marriage was the second time for both of them getting hitched. While their marriage only lasted for nine months, their relationship had a deeply meaningful impact on Joe's life. Dr. Positano wrote: "He had absolute respect for Marilyn Monroe. He always spoke glowingly about her. He spoke about how intelligent she was. She was no dumb blonde. She was a very talented actress. He talked about how he would go over scripts with her and that she was very professional." Marilyn Monroe was also impressed with Joe's love-making prowess as she once told author Truman Capote: "Joe's biggest bat isn't the one he used at the plate."