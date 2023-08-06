'Jersey Shore' Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Admits ‘Using’ During Past Seasons

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has revealed that he was deep in the throes of drug addiction while filming Jersey Shore. The reality show star admitted it after marking his 18th month of sobriety after a crippling addiction to painkillers. Now, he's told E! News that his drug habits date back to his time on the hit MTV reality show.

"I was watching [Jersey Shore] for the first time in years, and I was like, 'Oh my God! I was like that?'" he said. "And then again, like I said, I was wild. I was in my twenties, and I was using heavily."

'Jersey Shore': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Special Message About Reconnecting With the Love of His Lifehttps://t.co/5fB0mynSum — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 1, 2023

Sorrentino, who is currently appearing on the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, said his worst struggle was during season four when the cast was in Italy.

"When I watch certain seasons—mostly Italy season—it's hard for me to watch that one because I was coming at everyone for no reason apparent," he said. "And it's because—and a lot of people didn't know—I was really heavily using. I didn't know how to control my emotions."

He continued, "I was actually trying to get clean that year. It didn't really work, but I was trying that year. I was just agitated all the time...It was just a train wreck."

Sorrentino's sobriety has helped him put those anger-filled days behind him and start to move on in his life.

"[Being sober] really taught me how to be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting," he told us. "I live my life today more at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life now has changed.

"I just live such a peaceful life…I'm in a lot better place than I was maybe in my twenties."

Sorrentino's peace seems to have finally made its way into his life after years of struggles. He's in love, happily sober for over five years and he's back on TV to give his kid something positive to watch in the future.