Jeremy Renner Was Helping Neighbors When Snowplow Accident Occurred

Jeremy Renner was helping his family and neighbors at the time of his snowplow accident on New Year's Day. The Hawkeye actor was run over by his own vehicle when he tried to help someone stranded in the heavy snow that hit the Reno, Nevada area over the weekend. Renner, 51, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday evening, thanking his friends and fans for their support.

"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "He is always helping others." Schieve said the two-time Oscar nominee is more helpful to the community than many realize. "He's always calling and saying, 'Hey Mayor, what do you need?'" Schieve said.

Renner's family also confirmed the circumstances of the accident in a statement to PEOPLE. He was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall," Renner's representative said. "So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out."

During a press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner used a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment," to pull a family member's vehicle. After he freed the vehicle, he got out of the PistenBully to talk to his family member. At that point, the PistenBully began rolling. While Renner tried to get back into the vehicle, it ran over him.

"Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully," Balaam explained, reports Variety. "An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway." Authorities do not suspect foul play, calling it a "tragic accident," Balaam said.

Renner underwent two surgeries on Monday and suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The accident happened near the actor's home on Mt. Rose Highway, about 25 minutes from downtown Reno. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," Renner's representative said Monday. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans." The Caranos and Murdocks are longtime casino families who have become close friends with Renner due to his charity work in the city, Schieve told the Gazette-Journal.

Late Tuesday, the Mayor of Kingstown star posted a photo from his hospital bed, showing his bruised face. "Thank you all for your kind words... I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner wrote.