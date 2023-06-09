Jenny McCarthy Speaks out Against Ozempic

Jenny McCarthy is sharing how she personally has found ways to combat weight gain after failing to get the results she wanted at the gym – and it doesn't include the use of Ozempic, Hollywood's latest weight loss craze. The Masked Singer judge, 50, opened up to Us Weekly about undergoing AirSculpt, a minimally invasive body contouring treatment, saying she was more concerned with feeling good over a certain number on the scale.

"[It's] 100% not about the weight," she told the outlet. "In fact, I don't even own a scale. I haven't owned a scale since my 20s because muscle weighs more than fat. It was about targeting a certain area." McCarthy continued that as someone works out for two hours every day, she was getting frustrated still by certain areas of her body.

"You could tell I'm a fit person, so for me to have this annoying thing when I would sit down or like that my pants wouldn't fit or there's a little cheese when I slouch over. I was like, 'God, for all the work that I'm putting into working out and trying so hard to not have that go away was really frustrating and taking a toll,'" she explained. "I almost wanted to give up. I'm like, 'Forget it. Why am I even going to the gym?'"

"As women, we hear the, 'Oh no, when you get older you're gonna get that tire on your belly. There's nothing you can do.' And I always thought I was kind of invincible because I was a jock in school," the The Two and a Half Men alum explained, adding that no matter what she tried, her issues would persist. "And I'm not an Ozempic person," she added.

Despite avoiding the type 2 diabetes drug, McCarthy doesn't want to "shame" others who have used Ozempic to lose weight. "You know what, I think whatever suits someone's needs. If you fall into the category where you think it's right for you, I am not gonna shame you. I'll support anything people want to do," she explained. "For me in particular, I knew that it was not permanent, I knew that a lot of people that go off of it, they regain their weight."