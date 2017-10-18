Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Curves With Sexy Performance

About last night… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Age continues to be but a number for Jennifer Lopez, who showed off her world famous curves in a sexy performance in New York on Tuesday night at the TIDAL X benefit concert.

The 48-year-old singer’s red-hot ensemble put her toned bod on full display with fishnet tights, a red mini-dress and glittery thigh-high boots topped with a red New York Yankees cap. She later ditched her oversized red jacket to strut her stuff in matching red lingerie.

Later in the set, Lopez practiced her baseball swing, something her boyfriend and retired Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter may have helped her with.

She shared a few clips from the concert in an Instagram video, writing “About last night…” as the caption.

The benefit concert hosted by the streaming service launched by JAY-Z attracted other musicians like Stevie Wonder, DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea and Cardi B while raising money for natural disaster relief and recovery organizations.

This isn’t the fist time Lopez has flaunted her curves at a relief concert; just last Saturday, she performed at the Puerto Rico benefit concert and telethon, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, that she and Jeter planned together.

While championing fundraising efforts for hurricane and earthquake victims, she went full bootylicious and shook her best assets for a solid 13 seconds.

The Puerto Rico benefit had a personal impact on Lopez, as some of her family members were directly affected by Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico.

“I did it because I wanted to for Puerto Rico but then it does something for me in reminding me we live with a lot of amazing people. There’s a lot more love out there than hate,” she said.

The TIDAL benefit turned out to be a success, too. According to the streaming service’s website, it marked the third consecutive year that the company hosted a benefit concert, all of which “have raised more than $3 million” together.

The benefit raised money for organizations like Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, and Miami Community Foundation.

