All the Times Jennifer Lopez Oozed Sex Appeal in Her Tiniest Costumes

Jennifer Lopez might always be “Jenny From the Block,” but the mega-star has been known to rock some of the steamiest outfits to ever grace a stage.

The 48-year-old has taken nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry by storm throughout her career, paving her way to become an international singer, television and movie actress, dancer and fashion designer.

With a thespian’s approach, J-Lo’s grandest moments seem to happen when her skills collide on stage.

When Lopez takes the stage for her concerts or special performances, she wows crowds with her live vocals and sexy dance breaks, but fans are perhaps most impressed by the way her itty-bitty costumes form perfectly to her curves and accentuate her smooth moves.

Keep scrolling to take a peek at some of the “On the Floor” singer’s hottest on-stage costume moments — but prepared to be floored by her beauty.

Zipper drama:

Lopez heated up her Calibash Las Vegas performance in January with a not-so-subtle nod to beau Alex Rodriguez.

While she donned a custom gold-zipper Michael Ngo black zipper jacket, black sexy leotard, fishnet tights and high-high heels for her performance, she complemented the look with a romantic accessory: a gold-studded New York Yankees flat bill hat to pay tribute to her baseball legend boyfriend.

Not only did Lopez rep her man’s former team, she outfitted her entire tribe of dancers with black Yankees flat bill hats and baseball bats as they danced to “Jenny From the Block” and her repertoire of Latin and hip hop hits.

“Issa lion…,” Lopez captioned her photo from the performance, adding hashtags for “calibash,” “amor amor amor,” and “Leos be like.” Fans loved the hot look, with 513,000 double tapping the Instagram shot.

Red latex:

“Fun night at Calibash!!” Lopez captioned this photo from her first show on the latin-inspired collaborative tour, which left 838,000 Instagram fans longing for more.

After the first show, the “Amor Amor Amor” singer was met on the side of the stage by a starry-eyed Rodriguez, who has attended nearly all of the singer’s most recent performances. The adorable pair have been going strong since they went public with their relationship in February 2017.

Copper-toned:

Lopez admitted on Instagram that this sexy shot of her big dance move in a revealing copper costume was inspired by musical icon Tina Turner.

“When I get in my [Tina Turner zone],” she captioned the photo, adding hashtags like, funk, dance and “I ain’t yo mama.” Lopez’s shot was well-loved by fans, with 611,000 of her loyal followers liking the image.

Blue velvet vibes:

J-Lo stunned fans last year when she hit the stage in this revealing nude and blue velvet bodysuit with studded and striped tights and thigh-high boots.

“One more time!!!” she wrote alongside the photo which she shared around Thanksgiving in 2017. “I’m feeling so grateful for all the amazing love in my life.” Fans were loving both the sweet message and sexy costume, giving the photo more than 864,000 likes.

Barely-there bodysuit:

Lopez gave guests of her “All I Have” Vegas residency a real show in this nude rhinestone-clad bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The shot gives fans a look at the singer’s perfectly toned washboard abs, which she credits to a strict workout regimen and clean, nutrient-rich diet.

“Last night’s show,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “red hot” and “all I have.” The sexy photo was well-loved by fans, and 812,000 double tapped to show their appreciation for the hot snap.

Celestial stars:

Lopez let her toned body do all the talking in this star-embellished black bodysuit for a special Las Vegas-themed issue of Paper magazine.

In front of rows of giant rhinestones, the “All I Have” performer stunned in the photo shoot wearing the bustier-style studded leotard, fishnet tights and full-glam hair and makeup.

She didn’t bother to caption the fierce shot from her photo shoot, but 559,000 showed their love for the image’s major sex appeal.

Dramatic dress:

For NBC’s Fourth of July special, the temperatures and tunes were hot, but J-Lo was hotter. The singer stunned on Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular as she performed “NiTuNiYo” in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress that packed major drama on the bottom.

Lopez kept it classy on top, but the dress’ extended double slit showed off Lopez’s bare, insanely toned pins.

“Are you ready for TONIGHT!?” she captioned the hot picture, which got the attention of 616,000 thirsty fans.

‘Pre-Show Workout’ Derriere

Lopez works hard to look the way she does, and the star shared a few snaps of her fitness routine on Instagram to give fans a peek at what it takes for her to stay in Vegas-ready shape.

Wearing a strappy sports bra and black-and-white patterned tights, the singer hit the gym, sharing footage of herself working her arms and back as she sat at a machine.

‘Gettin’ It’

The 48-year-old Lopez posted the glowing photo a few hours before she took the stage at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas to perform “Dinero” with The Chainsmokers. Her boyfriend, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, posted a short clip from the electrifying performance on Instagram.

Lopez also posted a photo from the show. “Thank you [The Chainsmokers] for such a fun night!! Soooo much love for these guys!!!” she wrote.

Vegas Striptease

In April, the singer was busting out a sequined thong during a performance for the Time 100 Gala.

In addition to clips of the performance that made it onto social media, The Daily Mail shared some photos of Lopez in the outfit, with the sparkling bottoms over top of a nude-colored bodysuit.

The outfit also featured a sequined bra-style top as well, and a matching pair of high heels, which she wore while dancing up a storm on stage and driving the crowd wild.

Pre-Superbowl concert:

During the 2018 Superbowl, Lopez flaunted her enviable curves in eight costume changes at a DirecTV Now Saturday Night Concert.

Among the outfits she sported for the evening, Lopez showed off her most famous asset in a daring semi-lace black bodysuit with sequin accents by Los Angeles based designer, Bao Tranchi.