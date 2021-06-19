Jennifer Lawrence's $12M Penthouse Is Beyond Sleek

Jennifer Lawrence's Manhattan penthouse is one of the most incredible celebrity homes ever listed online. The actress recently sold her home in New York City at a major loss just to get it off of her hands. Photos and videos from the real estate listing will have you rethinking life in the big city.

Lawrence's home was listed on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, where it was reported that she paid $15.45 million for the penthouse when she bought it back in 2016. Another report by Variety indicates that Lawrence sold the home for just $9.9 million. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the real estate market — especially in tight cities like New York — but that figure is still nothing to scoff at for a home in the luxury condo building known as The Laurel.

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, from action roles like The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow to dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She could afford to spend millions for a comfortable home on The Upper East Side.

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City, when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.

This 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it's worth a look. Here is a peak inside Lawrence's former NYC high-rise.