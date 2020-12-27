Jennifer Aniston Fans Defend Her Controversial COVID-Themed Christmas Ornament

Jennifer Aniston caused a bit of controversy recently, and it was all because of one of her Christmas ornaments. On her Instagram Story, Aniston showcased her "Our First Pandemic 2020" ornament. Her decoration didn't sit well with many people on social media, as they called the actor out for making light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ever since the backlash has emerged, Aniston's fans have taken to social media in order to defend her over the situation.

On Christmas Day, the Friends star showed off her wooden, "Our First Pandemic 2020" ornament. It didn't take long before some spoke out to say that Aniston's post was tone-deaf amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as Us Weekly noted. One user wrote, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af." Another wrote, “cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” Even though she received a great deal of backlash, there were many others who defended Aniston's choice of Christmas decoration, saying that she was simply trying to infuse a little bit of humor into an otherwise humorless situation. This fan wrote, “This was clearly meant with humor. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive.”

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

In fact, there were plenty of individuals who defended Aniston online amid this backlash. Check out what some of those fans are saying.