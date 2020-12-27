Jennifer Aniston Fans Defend Her Controversial COVID-Themed Christmas Ornament
Jennifer Aniston caused a bit of controversy recently, and it was all because of one of her Christmas ornaments. On her Instagram Story, Aniston showcased her "Our First Pandemic 2020" ornament. Her decoration didn't sit well with many people on social media, as they called the actor out for making light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ever since the backlash has emerged, Aniston's fans have taken to social media in order to defend her over the situation.
On Christmas Day, the Friends star showed off her wooden, "Our First Pandemic 2020" ornament. It didn't take long before some spoke out to say that Aniston's post was tone-deaf amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as Us Weekly noted. One user wrote, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af." Another wrote, “cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” Even though she received a great deal of backlash, there were many others who defended Aniston's choice of Christmas decoration, saying that she was simply trying to infuse a little bit of humor into an otherwise humorless situation. This fan wrote, “This was clearly meant with humor. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive.”
Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD— A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020
In fact, there were plenty of individuals who defended Aniston online amid this backlash. Check out what some of those fans are saying.
prevnext
jennifer aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t— nami ♡ (@anistonsgf) December 26, 2020
prevnext
If you’re trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston because of an ornament pic.twitter.com/IiCBcmahve— christina (@christinanyc443) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Just saw that Jennifer Aniston is getting canceled over a “our first pandemic” ornament? My mom’s coworker gave her one for Christmas everyone here needs to calm down lol— Justice (@JessFaithMarie) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Wait so y’all are really trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston over her Christmas ornament? pic.twitter.com/DXT2F5GFz8— 𝒱𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈 (@Mrs_Walker1025) December 26, 2020
prevnext
jennifer aniston is being canceled over an ORNAMENT... can y’all go outside or something this is ridiculous— hal (@90scardellini) December 26, 2020
prevnext
If you're getting mad at Jennifer Aniston over a once a year ornament. You are laughable https://t.co/ukk4HmtSZG— Rookie (@Rookiecub) December 26, 2020
prev
People are so pathetic & bored with their miserable lives that they’re legit trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston for a sarcastic Christmas ornament... I can’t anymore. I hate it here. I hate everyone. #CancelEveryone— 𝙏𝙖𝙮 (@t_perez97) December 27, 2020