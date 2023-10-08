Jenna Ortega, 20, Addresses Rumor She's Dating Johnny Depp, 60

Jenna Ortega responded to rumors that she was dating Johnny Depp in an Instagram Story last month that had many fans taking a closer look at the way social media rumors spread in the first place. Ortega, 20, seemed disheartened that so many people believed she was dating 60-year-old Depp based solely on a post from the Instagram account Deux Moi. She asked fans to give more thought before spreading rumors like this one.

"This is so ridiculous. I can't even laugh," Ortega wrote. "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone." Most fans were ready to take Ortega at her word and drop the rumor – especially since it started with an uncited, unverified post by Deux Moi. The anonymous gossip account did not respond to Ortega or post any further claims about her and Depp. Still, the story brought some fresh criticism down on the social media rumor ecosystem – both on the accounts that post unverified stories and the readers who help spread them.

Deux Moi is an anonymous account that has grown to an audience of about 2 million over the last few years. They post real celebrity news and human interest pieces confirmed by journalists, but the account does not claim to be a news source itself. Their bio reads: "Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact." Many critics see Deux Moi as an emblem of how much the line between reporting and speculation has blurred in the age of corporate social media.

News outlets seemed to help give credibility to the false rumors about Ortega and Depp at first. A report by The Daily Mail pointed out that Ortega works on the Netflix original series Wednesday with filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for collaborating with Depp often. There are even rumors that Depp will appear in Burton's upcoming sequel to Beetlejuice, while Ortega has been confirmed to be in the cast. If anything, this whole debacle seems to cast doubt on the rumors that Depp will be in the movie since Ortega wrote that she has never met him to this point.

Meanwhile, Depp currently looms large on Netflix in the docu-series Depp v. Heard, which breaks down his infamous lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard and the social media fallout that followed. The movie emphasizes the role of social media mob mentality in that case, and Ortega has a well-documented mistrust of social media on that level.

"I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realize that people should never be put on a pedestal," she said in a Variety "Actors on Actors" segment. "And the more I've been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that. They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don't always expect... I don't want to feel gross. I would rather people see me cry and do whatever than be something I'm not."

"Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it's such a comparing game," she said. "It influences bandwagon mentality. It's very manipulative. After the show, I'm really nervous to post or even say anything on there or even be myself."