Jenna Dewan Reveals Injury

Jenna Dewan has been heating up Instagram the past few weeks, sharing beach snaps and some revealing throwbacks where she once again bared all. However, some of her more casual Instagram upload showed that the Step Up actress is recovering from some sort of injury. In a July 27 image, Dewan can be seen on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike with her fellow actors. She sports a brace on her left wrist.

It's unclear if the actress — who plays Bailey Nune on The Rookie — suffered a fracture or just a simple sprain. However, the injury has been shown in several more of Dewan's recent Instagram photos, including a Wednesday gallery and a shot of herself at the Thursday night Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The former World of Dance host even went as far as decking out her simple, black brace with a series of friendship bracelets.

Dewan hasn't addressed what led to the injury. We wish her the best as she recovers! Luckily, a wrist/hand injury shouldn't affect Dewan's ability to dance. The actress is known for her dance work, starring in moves like Step Up and Take the Lead and appearing on dancing-based shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing With the Stars and Come Dance with Me. It turns out that her love of dance is being passed down to her daughter Everly (whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum), as she told Us Weekly earlier this year.

"We all love her so much and she's so passionate about [dancing] and she works really hard," Dewan said. "She's always like, 'Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again.' She's just really passionate about it. It's effervescent."

However, Dewan isn't pressuring her too hard, with the Resident actress just trying to be supportive instead of being overly critical of Everly's work. "She just wants me to be mom. Supportive mom. Wants me there," Dewan told the publication. "She loves when I tell her what I thought, and I'll be honest with her. She'll say, 'Did you see that part I messed up?' And I say, 'I did see it, but it doesn't matter. We're here. This is a journey. We are learning, don't worry.' She likes that."