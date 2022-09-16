Jason Momoa Shows off New Head Tattoo

Jason Momoa surprised fans last week by cutting off his infamous hair, and now he has emerged with a new large tattoo on his head. The Dune star, 43, shared the intricate tribal tattoo on Instagram Wednesday. His body art is displayed in a short video where he walks up to a plane, recording while boarding a flight for New Zealand. "I got something special for you," he said, teasing the fans, "I got something pretty special for ya! Chief of War coming for ya baby!" Momoa then removed his hat to reveal the artwork on the side of his head.

"Here we go [hawaiianairlines] is back we're going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday [suluape_keone] it was a true honor 20 years in the making," he captioned the post. Momoa added, "So stoked [mananalu].water is on the flight mahalo again [hawaiianairlines] help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam [soill] Aloha j." Momoa's representative told TMZ that the head and neck tats are a tribute to the Aquaman actor's Hawaiian roots and culture. Many commenters, including Fast & Furious actor, and Fast X co-star Tyrese Gibson, praised the new design. "Love you big bro your spirit is humble and so infectious and great! FastX is going to kill s--- ... Welcome to the FAST FAMILY!!!!!" Gibson said.

A week ago, he made headlines for shaving his head to raise awareness about single-use plastic bottles."Aloha, everyone," he began his Instagram video before he adding, "Hand me those braids." While clippers shaved off his shoulder-length hair, the Game of Thrones alum held two long pieces of cut braided hair and talked. "Shavin' off the hair … doing it for … " he said before pointing to the newly shaved side of his head. "I've never even felt the wind right there!" he added. "Doing it for single-use plastics," Momoa continued. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles," he said. "We gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean — it's just so sad."

The Hawaii native is known for his commitment to saving the environment. In August, he made a surprise trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines in honor of the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu. Additionally, he posted a video on his Instagram page documenting the special occasion, in which he personally gave out aluminum water bottles to unaware passengers.