Jason Momoa's New Business Move Will Have Nature Lovers Applauding

Jason Momoa has a new initiative to protect the environment by cutting down on single-use plastics. Momoa founded the company Mananalu to create a sustainable way to package and distribute drinking water. Last week, Mananalu announced a partnership with Earth Angel to provide sustainably packaged water to television and film sets.

"Seeing the entertainment industry take meaningful steps toward sustainability is a passion of mine and one of the reasons I founded Mananalu," Momoa said in a press release about the partnership. "There is a lot of work to be done, but this partnership with Earth Angel is a big step in the right direction." Earth Angel is a "full-service green production partner" dedicated to bringing eco-friendly resources to TV and movie sets, as well as offices and other organizations. Meanwhile, Mananalu provides water in single-use vessels simply by packaging it in 100 percent recyclable aluminum rather than plastic bottles.

This is more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, Earth Angel previously used communal water stations on film sets, but those do not comply with the safety requirements of the coronavirus. Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert said that the aluminum bottles are just as green, if not more so.

"We strive for sustainability in everything we do at Mananalu. It's the reason we exist," he said. "In this way, we are very proud to partner with the exceptional Earth Angel team in the sharing of these values and supporting sustainability around the world."

Earth Angel is based in Manhattan but works all over the world along with the rest of the entertainment industry. The company has supplied film sets such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Post, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and In the Heights. Earth Angel's founder and CEO Emellie O'Brien said that having Momoa's A-list name attached to their efforts is another huge bonus of this partnership.

"What Jason is doing in terms of leveraging his status in the industry to invest in sustainable solutions and companies is exactly what we advocate for," O'Brien said. "We want to make sure our clients have access to sustainable products and options. With Mananalu, they get to avoid single-use plastics and support a mission-based company, while still remaining COVID-compliant."

Mananalu water is available now for individual consumers or for more partnerships like this one. The full details are on the company's website.