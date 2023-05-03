Jamie Foxx Shares First Statement After Emergency Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx broke his silence, nearly a month after he was hospitalized for an unknown medical emergency. The Oscar winner thanked his fans for their support and gave Nick Cannon a shout-out for replacing him as the host of Fox's Beat Shazam game show. Foxx, 55, was taken to a Georgia hospital on April 11 amid filming his new Netflix movie, Back in Action.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote on Instagram Wednesday. He also shared Fox's statement about Cannon and Kelly Osbourne starring in the upcoming Beat Shazam Season 6. "Appreciate ya my boy [Cannon]," Foxx wrote in an Instagram Story post. "See u all soon."

Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, who appears on Beat Shazam, also thanked Cannon and Osbourne for filling in this season. "We are so pumped for season six," Corinne wrote. The show is set to return on Tuesday, May 23 and films in Ireland.

The day after Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta, Corinne told fans her father was recovering. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corrine wrote on behalf of her family in a since-deleted post. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Earlier Wednesday, sources told TMZ that Foxx "needs all the payers and well-wishes" fans can give. His family is keeping his exact condition a closely guarded secret. Corinne is staying by her father's side, which is why she couldn't participate in the new season of Beat Shazam either, sources said. Days after he was hospitalized, a source told Entertainment Tonight Foxx was "healing" and "feels the love from everyone."

Many of Foxx's famous friends wished the actor the best, including Cannon. "Man, I'm praying," Cannon told ET last month. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine... my prayers go up for Jamie," Tracy Morgan told ET. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

Foxx was in Atlanta last month while working on Back in Action, a new Netflix movie co-starring Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. Most of the movie was filmed in London last winter, but more scenes were filmed in Georgia. After Foxx was hospitalized, production was briefly paused before body doubles were used to finish filming.