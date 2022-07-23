James Caan's Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan's official death certificate was obtained by reporters on Saturday, revealing the actor's cause of death weeks after his passing. According to a report by TMZ, Caan died from a combination of heart issues including a heart attack. This is the most common cause of death for men in the U.S.

Caan's death certificate has a list of chronic heart illnesses he suffered from, including coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure. On the day of his death, Caan suffered cardiac arrest which, combined with these underlying conditions, led to his death. The actor was 82 years old.

Caan died on Wednesday, July 6, and at first details were scarce. The family issued a statement at the time asking for privacy, and fans mourned Caan without asking too many questions about the circumstances. The death certificate now sheds light on the situation for those that are interested.

Caan reportedly passed away at 9:02 p.m. local time at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He has already been laid to rest -- buried in Eden Memorial Park. Caan is survived by five children, including actor Scott Caan. He was married four times, most recently to Linda Stokes, whom he divorced in 2017.

Caan's family issued a statement at the time of his death, but it's not clear who wrote it or took control of his social media accounts. It read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

Caan was born in 1940 and began acting in college, but it took him several years to break through to mainstream success. He first worked with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in 1969 on The Rain People. The following year he starred in the movie Brian's Song, and a few years later appeared in Coppola's adaptation of The Godfather as well. Caan played the hot-headed eldest brother Santino "Sonny" Corleone, a foil to Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone.

Caan's career continued to evolve from there, and fans of each generation likely recognize him for different projects. He starred in the 1990s film adaptation of Stephen King's Misery, and he later played Will Ferrell's father in the 2003 Christmas classic Elf. Caan was known for being straightforward but collaborative and generous. His family has not issued any new statements upon the release of his death certificate.