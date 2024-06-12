'In Love with a Woman': 'Bridgerton' Star Jessica Madsen Comes Out

Actress Jessica Madsen, who portrays Cressida Cowper in the Netflix series Bridgerton, has revealed that she is in a loving relationship with a woman and proudly embraces her queer identity. Taking to her Instagram account, Madsen fearlessly shared her truth, proclaiming, "In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!" The 32-year-old star's words seemed perfectly timed to coincide with Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ community.

Madsen's announcement was accompanied by a series of empowering posts, including viral Pride images that boldly declared, "News flash: I'm queer" and "Don't interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you're bringing." The latter featured a vibrant illustration of a bucking unicorn-slash-Pegasus adorned with multicolored wings.

The actress' portrayal of Cressida Cowper in the third season of the period drama Bridgerton has earned attention and praise, particularly for her character's unexpected alliance with Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie. Madsen's declaration corresponds with the anticipation surrounding the second part of the series' third season, set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.

The outpouring of support from Madsen's co-stars and fans alike has been considerable. Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, expressed his joy with two hearts and a raised hands emoji, while Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, shared a heartfelt series of heart emojis. Hannah Dodd, who brings Francesca Bridgerton to life, echoed the sentiment, writing, "Love youuuuuu."

Fans from around the world have also flooded Madsen's post with messages of love and encouragement, applauding her courage and honesty. Many expressed their appreciation for her openness, as they had not previously been aware of the star's bisexuality. Notably, Madsen's revelation follows her initial public declaration of her bisexuality during Pride Month in 2023.

The actress's announcement has also reignited speculation among fans regarding the potential exploration of LGBTQIA+ storylines within the "Bridgerton" series. While showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed plans to delve into such narratives in future seasons, the specifics remain under wraps, leaving fans to speculate whether Madsen's character, Cressida, or other characters, such as Benedict Bridgerton, could be at the forefront of these storylines.