Hugh Jackman Shares Skin Cancer Warning Following Biopsies

Hugh Jackman shared an important health reminder on Instagram on Monday while revealing that he has had a skin cancer scare. The actor posted a video on Instagram where he wore a bandage on his nose, explaining that he has just had two biopsies done out of an abundance of caution. Jackman took the chance to remind fans to use preventative measures like sunscreen first.

"Hey guys, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," Jackman explained in the video. "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor... and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know." He promised to post an update so that his followers aren't left in suspense, but in the meantime, he urged them all to take care of their own health.

"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me," he said. "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Alright. Please be safe."

Basal cells are a sign of basal cell carcinoma – a type of skin cancer that occurs most often on skin that has been exposed to a lot of prolonged sunlight. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is one of the most common and easily treatable forms of skin cancer, but of course, that depends on how quickly it is caught. Signs of basal cell carcinoma are usually visible on the skin – shiny raised bumps, flat scaly patches or lesions in blue, black, brown or white.

Those displaying such symptoms are urged to see their doctor, especially if they observe a new or recurring growth. Basal cell carcinoma is most commonly seen on the head, neck and face, but those who spend a lot of time with exposed skin in the sun can see it elsewhere as well. Sunscreen is believed to be effective in combatting the disease, and Jackman is passionate about spreading the word.

"I know you've heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before," he wrote in the caption. "I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I'm happy."