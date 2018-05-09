Here’s Exactly How to Get Legs Like Carrie Underwood

(Photo: Getty / Kevork Djansezian) When you think of Carrie Underwood, what do you think of? (Beside her showstopping voice, larger-than-life career, and adorable family, of course!) If the answer is THOSE LEGS, you're not alone. Glamour magazine spent the day with the 33-year-old "Church Bells" singer and her fabulous longtime trainer, Erin Oprea. Check out Oprea's exercises that Carrie uses to get those sexy stems of hers!

1. Squat into Lunge: Squat down on your left leg, right toes just touching the floor for balance. Without standing up, move your right leg back into a lunge. Keep your left leg bent and return your right leg to starting position. Do 15 reps, then repeat on the other side.

2. Cherry Pickers: Hold a 10- to 25-pound kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands. Stand with your legs wide and soften your knees. Bend at the hips, keeping your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back as you lower the weight straight down, then reach it back between your legs, controlling the motion. Push through your heels to lift back up to standing, still keeping your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back.

3. Skater Hops: Stand on your right foot with your right knee bent, left leg lifted behind you. Lower your body into a squat, then jump to the left, landing on your left leg and bringing your right foot back behind you (keep it hovering off the ground). Pause in the position, then jump back onto your right foot, bringing your left foot bent behind you. Repeat this movement for one minute.

4. Lateral Lunge: Stand on your left leg, holding a 5- to 15-pound kettlebell or dumbbell in your left hand, and lift your right knee straight up. Lunge directly to your right, keeping your right knee directly above your foot and extending straight down in front of you. For perfect form, extend your booty and keep your left leg straight the entire time. Firmly push off your right foot to return to starting position, then repeat 15 times. Complete 15 reps on each side.

5. BOSU Jumps: Start with your right foot on the Bosu ball, left foot on the ground. Squat down, then spring off your right foot and land on the other side of the Bosu, now with your left foot on the ball. Squat down again, and repeat the jump in the opposite direction. Continue jumping back and forth for 30 seconds.

6. Pulsing Sumo Squats: Face a railing, fence, counter, or barre (ideally at hip level) and hold on for support. Spread your legs and lift up as high on your toes as you can. Keeping your arms straight and chest up, lower into a sumo squat (essentially a wide-legged squat), staying on your toes. Keeping your hips at knee level and pulling back with your arms for support, lift up one inch, then lower down one inch, continuing these small pulses 40 times before standing.