'Hart of Dixie': Rachel Bilson and Jaime King Just Reunited

Hart of Dixie fans are going to love the latest reunion between the series' stars. Jaime King recently made an appearance on Rachel Bilson's podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches! While the podcast was focused on an O.C. rewatch, the two actors, naturally, discussed their past on Hart of Dixie.

After Bilson introduced King on the podcast, the pair remarked how natural their reunion is. King even said that they're basically "family" after spending time together on the Hart of Dixie set. Even though they spent a great deal of time together on The CW series in which they both starred, Bilson said that she was glad that King could be a part of the latest podcast episode to discuss The O.C. episode titled "The Return of The Nana." The Black Summer star actually guest starred in this episode and it marked her first television role.

"The Return of The Nana" aired back in May 2005. Bilson, of course, appeared as Summer Roberts while King, who, at the time, went by "James King" professionally, appeared as a character named Mary Sue. Years later, they would go on to star alongside each other on The CW's Hart of Dixie, which followed a New York-based doctor, played by Bilson, who took over a medical practice in Bluebell, Alabama.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair also reflected on their time on Hart of Dixie. King said that she learned a great deal from Bilson by simply watching how she interacted with the cast and crew. She also called her time filming Hart of Dixie as "so enriching" and added, "That was truly one of the best experiences of my life." Hart of Dixie aired from 2011 to 2015 and starred Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart and King as Lemon Breeland. Considering that the series was widely beloved, there has been much talk about a possible reunion.

In December 2020, Bilson even told PopCulture.com that she would be down to do a revival if it did come to pass. She said, "Oh, I would totally do it. We all love each other. We have such a good group. We have a group chat that we're always checking in and stuff." She continued, "I would love to do it. It was such a great experience. I loved playing Zoe, and I really did love everyone I worked with. So, if the opportunity arose, I would definitely do it."