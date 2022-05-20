George Clooney Just Landed a Huge Business Deal

✖

Oscar-winning actor/director George Clooney recently landed a huge new business deal that his fans will be very excited about. Smokehouse Pictures — Clooney's production company with creative and business partner Grant Heslov — and Audible have announced that they've teamed up and struck a multi-project deal together. Per a news release, Audible and Smokehouse Pictures will work together to create "a slate of audio-only original projects." At this time, the companies have not announced what their first joint project will be, but fans of the A-list star will certainly be excited to hear what comes from the partnership.

In a statement on the deal, Clooney and Heslov said, "We have both been avid listeners for many years, and we couldn't be happier to team up with Audible to produce original content exclusively for this terrific service." Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios added, "We are absolutely delighted to team up with George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and the brilliant and creative minds at Smokehouse Pictures. They've ignited conversations and imaginations on big and small screens alike- and we can't wait to introduce our worldwide listeners to Smokehouse's distinctive, high-caliber brand of storytelling."

Over the years, Smokehouse has been the creative force behind some major films, such as the Oscar-winning Ben Affleck film Argo, and Ocean's 8, a sequel to Clooney's hit heist franchise that started with Ocean's Eleven in 2001. Other big Smokehouse Pictures films include Leatherheads, The Ides of March, and The Tender Bar. They have also produced some high-quality TV series like Hulu's Catch-22 and Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Audible is a globally recognized audiobook and podcast service, with a multitude of major projects available to stream, such as the new Audible Original Summer in Argyle, which features Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. Notably, the beloved comedian and actor co-created the narrative podcast series with his son Nate. In an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com, Odenkirk said of the narrative podcast, "Summer in Argyle is pretty crazy and unhinged... and that allows a lot of freedom when you know that you don't have a network executive sitting there going, 'Wait a second, I've never heard of that!' or, 'That doesn't make sense,' which a lot of comedy doesn't make sense. That's why it's comedy. But we just had such total freedom." Fans interested in checking out Summer in Argyle can do so by clicking here.