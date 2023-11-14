Former Radio Host Missing After Solo Fishing Trip in 'Known Croc Country'

Former radio host Roman Butchaski is missing this week after heading out alone on a fishing trip in "known croc country." Butchaski used to host the Australian radio channel 2GB, and on Sunday morning he left home for a "solo fishing trip in Cape York peninsula." On Monday morning, his former colleagues reported on his disappearance.

Ben Fordham reported Butchaski as missing during his breakfast show on Monday, according to a report by PEOPLE. He said that "a major search and rescue operation is now underway," and he was keeping up with other journalists as well as local authorities. They found that Butchaski was last seen on Sunday morning at 8 a.m., and that a few of his belongings had been found on the banks of the Oliver River in North Queensland. Rescuers are searching by air and by land. Butchaski is in his 60s, although his exact age hasn't been reported widely.

"He'd borrowed a side-by-side buggy from a friend," said reporter Harry Clarke, "and traveled about an hour to go fishing along the banks of the Olive River and all that they've found of Butch is that vehicle with a few personal effects such as a fishing rod... And he hasn't been seen since." When Fordham mentioned the crocodile presence in the area, Clarke said: "The Olive river is a tidal, salt-water river, and like all waterways in that area, they're known crocodile habitats so that's certainly one of the things that search crews are taking into consideration."

So far, the Department of Environmental Science (DES) says that there is "no evidence that a crocodile is involved in this incident," but "Oliver River is known croc country and people in the area are reminded to be crocwise in every choice." Butchaski would know the guidelines for safety on the river as an experienced fisherman. He even hosted a fishing show for the radio, and his colleagues vouched for his expertise in that area. They promised to keep listeners updated on the search for Butchaski.

"I'm devastated," said Butchaski's former co-host Gavin Pitchford. "Butchy walks the banks up there regularly. He's been fishing there forever." Pitchford even wondered if Butchaski could have "suffered some kind of episode." Additionally, local police sergeant Duane Amos said that Butchaski's familiarity with the river was apparent in the search so far.

"He was well-prepared for a normal expedition that he has undertaken before," Amos said. The search continues with no new leads to report on Tuesday. Butchaski's colleagues promised to keep listeners updated on his condition.