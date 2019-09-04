Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers’ New Selfie Has Fans Envious of Her Calves

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, is now 23 years old and has quite the sizable following on Instagram, with 1.7 million accounts following her for updates. She often poses for selfies to flaunt her latest fashionable outfits and show her fitness updates. In her latest, uploaded Tuesday, she provides fans with a little of both.

View this post on Instagram (this shirt had pockets 🙌🏼) A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT

The photo sees Mathers sitting on a stool a mirror next to a chic couch. She’s wearing an oversized white T-shirt, meant to double as a dress. She even points out that the interesting fashion choice has pockets in her caption.

Despite the style on display, commenters zoned in on another aspect of the photo: Mathers’ calves. Mathers is known to focus on her health and fitness, and her calves show it. Fans praised her workout skills and how prominent the calf muscles are.

“Girl! Those calves,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Damn, Calf muscles on fleek!”

Another commenter wrote, “She ain’t skippin’ leg day, that’s for sure.”

Yet another complimented both her fitness and fashion, writing, “Clothing items with pockets are always the best! Damn, those calf muscles!”

The photo has racked up more than 112,000 likes as of press time.

Back on July 13, Mathers showed off a similar snap taken in the same mirror. She was in full workout gear and holding a water bottle, presumably on her way to a workout.

View this post on Instagram 90% hard work, 10% lighting 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

That photo also received a chorus of compliments and more than 99,000 likes.

Aside from these Instagram updates, Mathers is usually pretty private about her life. She’s only ever granted one interview, and it was an extremely brief one with the Daily Mail in June 2018.

About what was next for her after college, she said “I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still.” She also was asked if she had been approached my magazines for photo shoots. She said no, but some companies working with magazines have contacted her.

“Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them,” she said.

In the final bit released, she was asked if she is close with her father, to which she replied, “Of course, we are very close.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic