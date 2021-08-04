Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Future in 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' Movies Revealed

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has appeared in a number of the Fast and the Furious movies as Luke Hobbs. He most recently appeared in the Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, which was released in 2019. Will Johnson make a return to the series? Hiram Garcia, the producer and president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, addressed the topic during a recent interview with Collider.

Garcia spoke with the publication in order to promote Jungle Cruise, Johnson's newest flick in which he stars alongside Emily Blunt. Naturally, the conversation turned towards the other projects that Garcia and Johnson have in the works for their production company. According to the producer, they do still have plans to come out with Hobbs and Shaw 2. Garcia said, “At the moment we’re trying to figure out what that sequel is going to be, but we have some very big ideas.”

However, when it comes to Johnson's involvement in the mainline Fast franchise, fans may not be seeing too much of Hobbs. Although, Garcia did stress that the actor's exit from the Fast and the Furious films will not impede on their work for Hobbs and Shaw 2, adding, “After filming Fast 8, DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all the evident reasons. He wished them all well and shifted our focus on to other story telling avenues."

"So while he will not be in F10 or F11, that won’t in any way interfere with our Hobbs plans," Garcia continued. "Obviously all these characters exist in the Fast universe and we love to see all aspects of that universe thrive and succeed. We just have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think the fans are going to love it! We’re working to deliver something very unique and fresh and we know the studio is eager for us to get into it ASAP!” So, unfortunately for Hobbs fans, you won't be seeing the character in either of the next two Fast movies.

The latest outing in the Fast and the Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, came out in late June. The film starred Fast mainstays including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. According to Diesel, they will begin production on Fast 10 in January 2022. The movie does not have a release date just yet.