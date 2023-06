Don Lemon Receives Surprising Job Offer After CNN Firing

Fans were shocked when Don Lemon was fired from CNN last month, but some may not have heard that he got a job offer that very same day. After Lemon's explosive announcement, rapper Rick Ross began making posts on his Instagram Story offering Lemon a job at one of his WingStop restaurants. Ross was obviously making a joke, though it was a bit hard to tell if he was mocking Lemon, CNN, or both.

Lemon made a post on Twitter last month saying that he had been fired from CNN with little warning or explanation, sparking a wave of speculation about what was going on behind the scenes at the network. Ross responded shortly after with his first post on Instagram, saying: Damn, Don. But guess what? A brother's got your back. We hiring at WingStop, and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings. So man, just send over your résumé. I'm gonna make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother."

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

Ross kept coming back to Lemon's predicament in subsequent videos. In the next one, he said: "Just came up with a wonderful idea – well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this. I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let 'em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y'all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!"

In another video on Tuesday, Ross broadened his offer a bit while asking for a response even more urgently. He said: "Right now I got an APB out on Don Lemon... Don Lemon, I know you want to talk to the people – talk to the streets – and let us know what's really going on. Since everybody getting fired, I'm considering, at exclusive locations, firing the pepper on the wing, and just make it the 'Don Lemon wing.' I need a worldwide response for this. Let us know what's going on, Don. I got a huge platform coming up. Yeah, yeah, yeah, you could come sit down with the boss."

Ross bought into the WingStop fast-casual chain in 2017 and now owns several locations around the U.S. It's hard to say how he connected that venture to Lemon aside from the word association between Lemon's name and the lemon-pepper wings. It's also hard to tell of Ross was mocking Lemon, mocking CNN, or both. Commenters were clearly amused by the idea of Lemon collaborating with Ross in any way.

Lemon announced his own termination from CNN on Monday, and the network confirmed it an a statement a few minutes later. The network disputed Lemon's claim that he was fired without warning or explanation, although it did not publicly explain why he was let go. Lemon had hosted the primetime evening news for many years, but last fall he moved to the newly rebranded morning show CNN This Morning. For now, it seems like it will go on without replacing him. Lemon has not commented on Ross' offer or what might be next for him.