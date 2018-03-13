Demi Lovato Blasts Diet Culture: ‘You Are Beautiful No Matter What Anyone Says’

Demi Lovato extended her “Confident” message to fans — and blasted society’s body-shaming habits in the process.

The singer tweeted a message of positivity on Tuesday to her fans, who know about her own struggle with body image and weight.

“It’s so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is,” the 25-year-old wrote. “It’s constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what.”

“You are beautiful no matter what anyone says,” Lovato added.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also retweeted a post from Eating Disorder Hope about the correlation between orthorexia, an obsession with eating foods considered to be clean and healthy, and perfectionism.

Lovato, who has been open about her struggle with bulimia, shared in January another inspiring message about the challenges of recovering from an eating disorder and her determination to break out of her pressures to be “perfect.”

To share her intimate thoughts, she posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit, showing off her full body in the shot and cheezing for the camera.

“I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she wrote alongside the candid shot.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes,” the Grammy nominee added.

She also shared a candid photo of herself last month showing off her naked thighs, which she claims have been a serious source of insecurity in the past.

“These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them,” the 25-year-old wrote, adding the hashtag “#thickthighssavelives,” though the photo has since been deleted.

Lovato struggled privately with bulimia, as well as bipolar disorder and progressing addictions to drugs and alcohol, during her rise to fame as a Disney Channel actress. Since becoming sober in 2012, she has opened up about her recovery, calling it “a daily battle.”

“I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” she told People of her ongoing progress.

“As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy. I don’t think I’ve heard that message out there in the public and of course, it’s important to be healthy and everything in moderation is fine,” she added.

While Lovato may have nixed dieting, she commits to a healthy, active lifestyle by eating plenty of proteins and putting in serious work in the gym. She has also developed a love for boxing in recent years and worked in partnership with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics company to create her own line of activewear for women.