Death of Actor Dwayne Adway's Daughter Ruled Suicide, Family Demands Further Investigation

The cause of death for actor Dwayne Adway's daughter Daelena Mackay has been ruled suicide, but her family believes otherwise. After Mackay was found dead in her Hollywood Boulevard apartment following an argument with her ex-boyfriend on May 23, her family is demanding that police continue their investigation into her death, insisting that "her body tells a different story than what police are telling us."

"Did she take her life, or was her life taken from her is the question we shouldn't necessarily have to be asking" her brother Kaevaan Mackay told KNBC. "People were attracted to her if that makes sense. Her personality. And everything she wanted to do from modeling to acting. That was her niche. I want the Coroner's Office to do their job and look into the details."

On May 23, a man claiming to be Mackay's boyfriend, but whom her mother says was actually her ex-boyfriend after they broke up in January, called 911 after he reportedly found her dead at her apartment. According to an LAPD death investigation report, Mackay and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument about her reconnecting with a man out of state. After leaving the apartment at around 8 p.m. to "de-escalate the situation," her ex-boyfriend returned to find Mackay hanging from a red scarf in the bathroom. He then untied Mackay and placed her on the floor to begin CPR, and paramedics pronounced Mackay dead just after midnight.

The LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled her death a suicide by hanging, stating that an autopsy "'was not required'" required' due to an external examination and the circumstances of her death being conclusive. She was just a month shy of her 21st birthday and was about to graduate from LA City College, with her mother, Elaine, stating, per the Daily Mail, that "anyone who knew Dae knew she would not have killed herself."

"My daughter was not suicidal, she saw a therapist the day before and [they] said there was zero clinical indication of depression or suicide, that my daughter was full of life, very much excited about life," she said. "She was so excited about wining a poetry contest and her upcoming 21st birthday, she was actively pursuing modeling and acting after her parents footsteps. She had plans for her future including traveling plans to visit her sister in Florida on June 8-10, she was so excited to go to a rave with her brother, and she had plans to visit me her mom and two younger sisters in Maine this summer."

According to Elaine, her daughter's "body tells a different story than what police are telling us, with bruises and bleeding from two puncture wounds approximately an inch apart that go from the front of her body straight thru to the back and other bleeding. All of these findings that I found because I was left no choice but to have to examine her body myself, the county coroner left out of his report."

Mackay's father, who has appeared on TV series like The Steve Harvey Show, CSI, NYPD Blue, and ER, told KNBC, "I am seeking a full investigation from LAPD in hopes of finding the truth and justice."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.