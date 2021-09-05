Darius Rucker's Reported Girlfriend Hospitalized, 3 Others Dead After Alleged Overdose

✖

A party in Los Angeles took a tragic turn when four people reportedly overdosed, resulting in three deaths and one hospitalization. Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died at the scene of an apparent overdose, and comedian/model Kate Quigley, who was recently linked to singer Darius Rucker, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition is currently unknown. TMZ reports that cops were called shortly after midnight. Autopsies will be conducted, but it seems like cocaine laced with fentanyl was ingested by all. LAPD's homicide unit was notified, but It's unclear whether or not they will be involved.

Quigley was linked to Rucker as recently as the beginning of the summer and allegedly dated for much of last year shortly after the former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman's divorce. However, a rep told TMZ that they had broken up and had not been dating for a while. Quigley shared a photo wearing matching t-shirts In May with the caption "These couples are the worst."

Rucker dated Quigley after announcing in July 2020 that he and wife Beth Leonard will be separating or "consciously uncoupling" after nearly 20 years together. The country star penned an emotional post making the announcement, making it clear the decision was mutual and the couple would remain friends.

According to The Boot, Rucker and Leonard had been married since 2000 and met while the latter worked at VH1. Rucker was still with Hootie and The Blowfish at the time, but according to the outlet it was love at first sight. This is reflected in the announcement of the separation, with both seemingly ready to move onto their next phase as co-parents for their children.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."