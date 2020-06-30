Danny Masterson: Who Are 'The Ranch' Star's Family Members?
Danny Masterson has found himself in the midst of a legal battle. On June 17, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that Masterson was formally being charged with rape. Since the actor has been in the headlines for these allegations, you might be wondering what else there is to know about him. For example, who are the members of Masterson's family? Like the former Ranch star, many of his family members are involved in the entertainment world.
According to official court documents, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He was also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he had invited to his house in the Hollywood Hills between October and December of 2003. Following his arrest on these charges, the actor was released from jail after posting a $3.3 million bond. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In response to these allegations, Masterson's attorney released a statement in which they expressed that the actor is "innocent" and that he is "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light."
In light of these charges, Masterson and, consequently, his family, have been thrust into the spotlight. So, who exactly are Masterson's family members? You've likely encountered them in a television project in the past.
Carol Masterson
Masterson's mom, Carol Masterson, works as a talent manager, according to InTouch Weekly. She has also dabbled in producing in the past. Masterson seemingly maintains a close relationship with his mother, as he recently issued a tribute to her on Mother's Day of this year.
Peter Masterson
Masterson's father, Peter Masterson, is one of the few members of the family who does not work in the entertainment industry. He reportedly works as an insurance salesman. It should also be noted that Peter and Carol Masterson have since split.
Christopher Masterson
Like Masterson, Christopher Masterson made a name for himself on a popular comedy series. He previously starred in Malcolm in the Middle as the eldest son Francis.
Alanna Masterson
Masterson's younger sister Alanna Masterson has also found success in entertainment. Alanna is best known for playing Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead, on which she appeared from 2013 to 2019.
Jordan Masterson
Jordan Masterson, one of The Ranch star's younger brothers, is also an actor. In addition to appearing in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, he has also enjoyed a starring role on Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen.
Will Masterson
According to InTouch Weekly, Will Masterson is Masterson's paternal half-brother. While he hasn't made any appearances in front of the camera, he does work in film production.
Bijou Phillips
Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, have been married since 2011. Masterson and Phillips share one daughter together, Fianna Frances Masterson, whom they welcomed in 2014. Based on a statement from Masterson's attorney, Phillips and Masterson are "in complete shock" over the allegations against him.