Danny Masterson: Who Are 'The Ranch' Star's Family Members?

Danny Masterson has found himself in the midst of a legal battle. On June 17, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that Masterson was formally being charged with rape. Since the actor has been in the headlines for these allegations, you might be wondering what else there is to know about him. For example, who are the members of Masterson's family? Like the former Ranch star, many of his family members are involved in the entertainment world.

According to official court documents, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He was also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he had invited to his house in the Hollywood Hills between October and December of 2003. Following his arrest on these charges, the actor was released from jail after posting a $3.3 million bond. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In response to these allegations, Masterson's attorney released a statement in which they expressed that the actor is "innocent" and that he is "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light."

In light of these charges, Masterson and, consequently, his family, have been thrust into the spotlight. So, who exactly are Masterson's family members? You've likely encountered them in a television project in the past.